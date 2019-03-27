|
|
After several years of declining health, Evelyn McCormick died on March 21, 2019 at Taylor Nursing Home in Bath NY, where she had resided for the last four years. For 50 years she had lived on Burton Street in Bath.
She was born on November 26, 1926 in Wayland, NY where she lived the early part of her life. After her parents divorced, she moved to Prattsburgh, NY where she lived with her grandparents and attended public school. There she met her future husband, Harry Glenn McCormick. After high school, she moved to Rochester, New York and attended the Rochester Business Institute. She also worked in an office that handled federal rationing programs for the Rochester area during the last part of WW II. She and Harry were married on May 22, 1948 at the Bath Veterans Administration hospital, where Harry was bedridden recovering from multiple injuries incurred when he was struck by a car along the West Lake Road of Keuka Lake. The immediate family lived in Prattsburgh until 1961 when they moved to Bath, NY.
Evelyn worked at the Bath Veterans Administration for 25 years, retiring as the administrative assistant to the Chief of Staff. In her younger years, she belonged to the Prattsburgh Chapter of the Eastern Star and was involved in the Alumni Association of the Prattsburgh Central Schools. In retirement, she was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and was also a member of the D.A.R. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband (Harry Glenn McCormick) mother (Ida Wraight Eaton May), father (Allan Eaton), step-father (Donald May), and brother (Forrest Eaton in 1941). Survivors include her two sons: Charles (Jennifer) and David; four grandsons, Shane (Hatsady), Jeremy, Brendan (Jill), and Andrew (Fumie); and six great grandchildren: Samuel, Jack, Benjamin, Madeleine, Calla, and Kaede.
Visitation will occur at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath NY from 2 pm to 3;30 pm on Saturday, April 13. A memorial service will follow the visitation in the same location. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Prattsburgh Historical Society, 19 N. Main St., Prattsburgh NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 27, 2019