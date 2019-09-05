|
Evelyn Reimann, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro, PA. Born on May 18, 1939 in Loucks Mills, PA, she was the daughter of Leon and Genevieve Tubbs Flynn. A graduate of Elkland Area High School class of 1957, she married Richard Reimann on July 27 of that year; they recently celebrated being together for 62 years. Evelyn was a gifted interior decorator and got much joy over the years from her creative designs. It was not uncommon to find furniture rearranged differently when awaking in the morning or coming home in the evening. A sweet and compassionate lady, Evelyn dearly treasured spending time with her family and friends, would smile to any stranger that she crossed paths with and always had a story to tell and a laugh to share. As an eternal optimist, she was never without a smile and always saw the good in others; and, she never complained when enduring her multiple illnesses in later life. As a member of St. Thomas the Apostle parish, she drew strength from her Roman Catholic faith. Evelyn is survived by her husband Richard of Knoxville, son Craig of Syracuse, NY, daughter-in-law Jill Reimann, granddaughter Jena (Caleb) Weiss and great-granddaughters Maddison and Alexa Weiss from Middlebury Center, brothers George (Sheila) Flynn of Elkland and William (Mary) Flynn of Seneca Falls, NY. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law Sandra Steadman of Knoxville, Irma (Richard) Hastings of Minneapolis MN and Mary (David) Tuttle of Pittsford NY, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, son Michael, sisters Jean Flynn, Joann Dart and Velvet Avery, sister-in-law Diane Reimann, and brothers-in-law Robert Reimann, Larry Steadman, Victor Dart and Charles Avery. Family and friends are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Sunday, September 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. They are also invited to attend Evelyn's funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Elkland, with Rev. David Bechtel presiding. Burial with follow at Riverside Cemetery in Knoxville. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019