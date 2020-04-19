|
|
F. Brockett (Brock) Morey, age 93, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Brock was born in Utica, New York.
He was a resident of Corning New York for over 60 years before moving to Acworth GA. A WWII Navy Veteran, Brock attended Lycoming College where he met his wife, Peggy Zulick. He worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Rochester New York then returned to college and received his Masters Degree in Education from Cornell. He moved to Corning New York and worked for the Corning-Painted Post School District as an educator. He taught at Carter Elementary, Corning Free Academy and Painted Post Middle School. He retired in 1985. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying canoeing, hiking, fly fishing, bicycling, cross country skiing, horseback riding, birdwatching and tennis. He loved Jazz music and travel. Brock was a member of the Three Rivers Outdoor Club and the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed. He led many hikes and float trips throughout the Finger Lakes area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Zulick Morey, and siblings, Karin Hepworth and Barbara Kreuger.
Survivors include son Joel (Debbie) Morey of Kennesaw Georgia, daughter Jane (Bob) Picardi of Vienna Virginia and four grandchildren Nat (Ashley) and Reagan Morey, and Hannah and Brock Picardi.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Chemung River Watershed (www.chemungriverfriends.org).
www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 19, 2020