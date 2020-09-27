F. Joseph Moran, Jr., age 83, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers in Painted Post.



Joe was born on September 10, 1937 in Corning, NY to Francis and Anna (Fennell) Moran, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, then he married Carol Faulkner on October 9, 1965 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Painted Post. He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Company in Painted Post as a machinist. He retired in 1997 with over 35 years of active service.

Joe enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to casinos, and sitting out in the sunshine.



He is survived by his wife, Carol; nieces, Holley (Kevin) Skidmore of Caledonia, NY, Kelly (Pete) Bachman of Corning, and Jill (Jesse) Stugart; nephew, Brandon Ogden of Syracuse; several cousins; brother-in-law, Raymond (Patty) Walch of Addison; sisters-in-law, Patricia Bachman of Corning and Gayle Trevino of Painted Post.



Joe was predeceased by his son, Lynn Moran; sisters, Mary and Joan Moran.



Joe loved his friends and caregivers at Bath VA and the staff at Absolut Care at Three Rivers.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 1 - 3 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. Private family services will be officiated by Reverend Troy Preston, and burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning with full military honors.



Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the Salvation Army, 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning, NY 14830.

Joe's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store