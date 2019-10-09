|
Florence C. Tammaro, age 102, of Corning, died Monday October 7, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Florence was born February 17, 1917 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Martin and Anna McCormack Kain. She married Nicholas J. Tammaro on February 8, 1941.
Florence was a kind, loving and gentle woman who loved Keuka Lake, her piano, but most of all her 21 grand kids. She was a lifelong communicant of All Saints Parish in Corning. Florence was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and Elmira Business Institute. She worked as a secretary for 30 years starting at Remington Rand in 1941 and ending her career in 1972 as a guidance secretary for the Corning- Painted Post School District. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Maloney of Elmira, son Thomas (Mary) Tammaro of Hammondsport, grandchildren, Julie (David) Pepper, Thomas (Tina) Tammaro, John (Kim) Maloney, Susan (Eric) Cowles, Anne (Brad) Lister, William (Val) Maloney, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice Kain; and many nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Nicholas, sisters, Ann Jones, Mary Margaret Meriwether, brother Martin Kain and grandson Michael Tammaro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira, NY. Burial will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florence's name to a . The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the 3rd floor of the Chemung County Nursing Facility for their dedicated service and exceptional care given to Florence over the last 4 years.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 9, 2019