Florence M. Villa, age 88 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born on April 21, 1931 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Clifford and Rhoda (Widmyer) Cohan. Florence worked as a journalist and radio programmer for WENY in Horseheads, NY.
Over the course of her life, Florence endured heartbreak that would have broken most people, but she insisted on laughing and enjoying her life to the end.
Florence is survived by her son, Christopher A. Sabatini, PhD of Brooklyn, NY and her grandson, Alexander Joon Sang Bevis Sabatini.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husbands, Nicholas Sabatini and John Villa.
It was Florence's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family will organize a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be sent to: Huntington's Disease Society of America: hdsa.org
Published in The Corning Leader on June 29, 2019