Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Villa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Villa


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence M. Villa Obituary
Florence M. Villa, age 88 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 21, 1931 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Clifford and Rhoda (Widmyer) Cohan. Florence worked as a journalist and radio programmer for WENY in Horseheads, NY.

Over the course of her life, Florence endured heartbreak that would have broken most people, but she insisted on laughing and enjoying her life to the end.

Florence is survived by her son, Christopher A. Sabatini, PhD of Brooklyn, NY and her grandson, Alexander Joon Sang Bevis Sabatini.

In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husbands, Nicholas Sabatini and John Villa.

It was Florence's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family will organize a celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be sent to: Huntington's Disease Society of America: hdsa.org

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now