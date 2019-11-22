Home

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Bath, NY
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Bath, NY
Florence (Cox) Venema


1925 - 2019
Florence (Cox) Venema Obituary
Florence Cox Venema, 94, of Hammondsport peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 19th at the Steuben Center where she lived for four months.

She was born on February 28, 1925, in Syracuse, NY to Charles Egbert and Harriet (Somers) Cox.

She married William Gerald Venema on December 21, 1947 at the First Presbyterian Church, Baldwinsville, NY and he predeceased her on June 2, 2013.

Flo graduated from Baldwinsville High School in 1943 and from Oswego State Teacher's College in 1947. She taught third grade classes at Marcellus and Cato Meridian Schools for three years and directed the nursery school at the Presbyterian Church for a year. After the family moved to New Providence, NJ in 1960, she taught at Country Play Nursery School for twelve years and worked as an assistant for a pediatrician for another twelve years.

In 1980 she and her husband moved to Hammondsport. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling and going to auctions. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bath and active in her Women's Circle and played in a hand bell group that visited nursing homes. She was a member of a local craft group for several years.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Maurice Cox. She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Kathryn) of Hammondsport and Lakeside, OH, and Todd of Hammondsport; two daughters, Faith Showers of Palmyra, PA, and Ruth Gundersen of Colchester, VT; five grandchildren, Jacob (Elaine Durham) Showers, Rachel (David) Searfass, Ellen, Grant, and Paul (Jennifer) Venema; four great-grandchildren, Kailey Grauel, Julia Searfass, Weston and Avianna Venema.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior in the First Presbyterian Church of Bath. Burial will follow at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Baldwinsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, or to a .

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 22, 2019
