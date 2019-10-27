Home

Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Floyd A. Hayes

Floyd A. Hayes Obituary
Floyd A. Hayes, age 96 of Savona, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hayes owned and operated the Deerlick Dairy Farm, a third generation farm, in Savona, NY for more than 70 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and his wife were members of the Steuben County Historical Society.

Mr. Hayes was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years Virginia K. Hayes, on May 6, 2018, and his daughter Connie Heuneman.

He is survived by his five children; Diana Spencer, Barbara Rook, Michael (Cindy) Hayes, Brian (Marlene) Hayes and Sue (Daniel) Nielson and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life in the spring. Memorial donations in Mr. Hayes name may be made to the Steuben County Historical Society, 1 Cohocton St. Bath, NY 14810. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
