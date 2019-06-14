|
Floyd B. SPICER, Jr., 84, of Frostproof, FL and Corning, NY, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Surviving are: three children, Floyd B. (Valerie Daniels) Spicer, III of Frostproof, FL, Dawn Wragg of Corning, and Scott Spicer of Corning; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (David) Allen, Joshua (Stephanie) Spicer, Kelsey Spicer, Seth Spicer, Claire Wragg, Alex Spicer, and Owen Spicer; and four great-grandchildren.
Private Funeral Services will be held in the Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 14, 2019