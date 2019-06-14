Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Spicer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd B. Spicer Jr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd B. Spicer Jr. Obituary
Floyd B. SPICER, Jr., 84, of Frostproof, FL and Corning, NY, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Surviving are: three children, Floyd B. (Valerie Daniels) Spicer, III of Frostproof, FL, Dawn Wragg of Corning, and Scott Spicer of Corning; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (David) Allen, Joshua (Stephanie) Spicer, Kelsey Spicer, Seth Spicer, Claire Wragg, Alex Spicer, and Owen Spicer; and four great-grandchildren.

Private Funeral Services will be held in the Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now