Floyd "Gus" Carr passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. Gus was born to Gusta and Rose Carr in December 1934. He grew up in Coopers Plains, New York, and graduated from Painted Post High School. Gus joined the United States Navy as a field medic in 1954. During his four years of active duty service Gus was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and served in Korea as a field medic for the Navy and Marine Corps. In September 1959, he married Sylvia (Nelson) Carr and together they raised three children – Kimberly, Gus Jr., and Danny.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gus returned home to Coopers Plains and worked alongside his father at Gus Carr Roofing. Later, he expanded the business into Gus Carr Building Company. His achievements included building the first all-electric home in Corning, New York and constructing various steel dairy barns in the area. He was perhaps most proud of the many friends he made along the way as he put his heart and soul into constructing homes and businesses throughout the region. He was always ready to help out friends, family, or even strangers, as epitomized in the Gus Carr Building Company slogan – "Don't Fuss, Call Gus!". Today his business legacy continues, operated and managed by his sons.
Gus was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He spent many happy years fishing on the lakes and rivers of New York and Florida following his retirement. Gus was happiest surrounded by friends and family at his home on Keuka Lake. He loved having guests at the lake house, entertaining them with stories about his latest great fishing catch and hosting friends, neighbors, and family for a fish fry or a game of dominoes or cards. When not fishing, Gus could be found exercising his "green thumb" in his rose and vegetable gardens. He without fail could always make something grow.
Gus is preceded in death by his father Gusta, mother Rose, and infant daughter Katherine. He is survived by his wife Sylvia and his three children Kim (Galen) Salisbury, Gus Carr, and Dan (Angela) Carr. He is also survived by six grandchildren – Alison (Kyle) Salisbury Iturralde; Andrew Salisbury; Dakota, Gabriella, and Brice Carr; and Gusta "Cobe" Carr. He is also survived by countless cousins, sister-in-law JoAnn and brothers-in-law Doug Henyan and Leslie Webb, and close friends including Jennifer Phillips, Ken and Carole Guyette, and Ann Wilber.
At Gus's request a private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Coopers Plains Long Acres Fire Department
New Equipment Fund in Dedication to Gus Carr
PO Box 21, Coopers Plains, NY 14827
Published in The Corning Leader on May 15, 2019