Floyd R. Pearsall, 80, of Grove St. Addison, NY, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Floyd was born in Corning, NY on January 29, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Mary Alta (Middaugh) Pearsall. As a youngster, Floyd's family resided in Gang Mills.



They eventually settled on Hardscrabble Road in Addison when Floyd was 13. He attended high school in Addison where he was a 1959 graduate.



Following high school, Floyd ventured into farming for a couple of years. He then enlisted in the US Army, serving from January 1962 until July 1963, with over a year of his service in Laos and Vietnam.



On August 28, 1964, Floyd married the former Doreen C. Brown in Rochester, NY.



Floyd and Doreen settled in Arizona where he made a career with Mountain Bell in Tucson, Arizona holding various positions. They were avid bird watchers and would often plan trips around places noted for bird watching. He was also a talented photographer and frequently shot professional photography at weddings.



Floyd had enjoyed sport shooting and was an excellent skeet and trap shooter.



Playing cards was a major pastime for Floyd, be it euchre with family and friends or poker with his fellow retirees from Bell. He loved western movies and TV shows and had a huge DVD collection of classic westerns. He enjoyed watching the activity of Apple stock, which he began acquiring at its infancy.



Floyd's greatest pleasures came from relationships with his family and friends. His nieces and nephews adored him and he was a wonderful husband, father and brother. He always brought cheer and happiness with him in every encounter with others. Floyd's positive view of the world could serve as a life lesson for all. He will be missed. Floyd is survived by his son and his partner, Cary Pearsall and Mary Ann Fisher of Saint Albans, Vermont, his brother, Edward (Donna) Pearsall of Addison, his sister, Elaine Antonio of Painted Post along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Alta Pearsall, his wife, Doreen Pearsall and his brothers, Earl Pearsall, Charles Pearsall, Ralph Pearsall and Kenneth Pearsall.



Following the passing of his wife Doreen, Floyd returned to Addison in 2018 to be nearer to his family.



It was Floyd's wishes that there will be no formal services.



Arrangements are being handled by H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store