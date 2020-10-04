1/1
Forrest Eugene Stephens
1943 - 2020
Forrest Eugene Stephens, age 77, of Painted Post, NY, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

Mr. Stephens was born March 18, 1943 in Cameron, NY. He is the son of the late Carrie Gladys (Hallet) Stephens.  He married a wonderful woman, Mida Pearl Stephens. They married young but stuck through good and bad times together. They were blessed with 3 children. In Forrest's words, "Babies make you grow up in a hurry!"

Forrest worked on different farms until he was 17, then he found the Army. Forrest served in the US Army with two tours in the Vietnam War. His career started in 1961 and ended in 1995, ending his service in the Army Reserves. He then worked in the Bath VA in the house cleaning and maintenance departments. While he was in the US Army on active duty, he received many medals of honor, including three Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Combat Skills Badges, Combat Infantry Badge, two Overseas Service Bars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, NYS Military Commendation Medal, NYS Medal for Humane Service, NYS Aid to Civil Authority Medal, NYS Long and Faithful Service Award (10yr), the Bronze Star, and Air Medal. On his first tour the unit's name was the 25th Infantry. On his second tour to Vietnam his unit was 101 Airborne Screaming Eagles. He retired as a Staff Sergeant.

He is survived by one daughter, Carey May Stephens of Campbell, NY; two sons, Forrest (Lisa) Stephens of Corning, NY and Daniel (Sherrie) Stephens of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Thomas (Megan Crosson) Woodcock, Ashley Woodcock (Chad) Young, Tyler (Heather Olivia) Woodcock, and Miaja Keegan Stephens; great grandchildren: Talon Young, Jade Young, Vaida Woodcock.

He is also survived by his sister, Wanda Travis, brothers, Douglas (Dawn) Stephens and Russ (Rose) Stephens; several nieces and nephews.

Forrest is predeceased by his 9th grade sweetheart and wife, Mida Pearl Stephens, and two brothers, Walter and Edward.

Together again, Dad and Mom, fly as high as the eagles and land in God's beautiful garden. We love you, and we will see you again.

John 16:22, NIV ~ "So with you: now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy."

Private services will be held at the convenience of Forrest's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Forrest's name to Saratoga WarHorse, P.O. Box 461, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or online at https://www.saratogawarhorse.org/.

Forrest's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
