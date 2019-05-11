Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Aiken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Aiken

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Aiken Obituary
Painted Post, NY - Frances A. Aiken, 97, of Painted Post, NY, passed away May 9, 2019, unexpectedly.

Fran was born April 10, 1922, in Corning, NY, the daughter of Abraham and Katherine (Baker) Button.

Fran dedicated her life to her family and home.

Fran was a people person. She loved to talk to people. More than anything she loved her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

Fran is survived by her Daughters, Sharon Naylor of Painted Post, NY and Carol (Gary) Berlin of Florida; Sister, Janet (Wayne) Cornish of Big Flats, NY; 13 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Fran was predeceased by her husband, Edward Aiken, her children, Richard and Gerald, her siblings, Irma, Ella May, Delores, Joyce, Hazel, Don and Wallace.

The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Melanie Beardslee officiating. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Fran's name may be made to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now