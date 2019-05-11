|
Painted Post, NY - Frances A. Aiken, 97, of Painted Post, NY, passed away May 9, 2019, unexpectedly.
Fran was born April 10, 1922, in Corning, NY, the daughter of Abraham and Katherine (Baker) Button.
Fran dedicated her life to her family and home.
Fran was a people person. She loved to talk to people. More than anything she loved her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
Fran is survived by her Daughters, Sharon Naylor of Painted Post, NY and Carol (Gary) Berlin of Florida; Sister, Janet (Wayne) Cornish of Big Flats, NY; 13 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Fran was predeceased by her husband, Edward Aiken, her children, Richard and Gerald, her siblings, Irma, Ella May, Delores, Joyce, Hazel, Don and Wallace.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Melanie Beardslee officiating. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Fran's name may be made to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2019