Frances B. Longwell, 91, of Bath, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Steuben Center Nursing Facility in Bath.
Frances was born on June 14, 1928 in Addison to the late George and Mary Dodge Bennett. She was a graduate of Addison High School.
She was a long time employee of the Steuben County Department of Social Services where she was a case worker and support investigator. Frances was a former member of the Woodhull Grange, the Woodhull Rebekah Lodge, the Woodhull OES Chapter, the Bath American Legion Post Auxiliary and was more recently a member of the Bath VFW.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rosemary and Alan Thompson of Farmington, NY, Sandra Rynearson of Bath, David Lyon of Campbell, William and Sher Lyon of Perry, MI, Stephen Lyon of Bath and Lorene Lyon of Bath, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Lyon and William Longwell, her brother, Phillip Bennett and her sister, Norma Miles.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26 from 1 to 3 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, NY. A memorial service will follow there at 3 pm with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Addison Rural Cemetery.
Memorials in Frances' name are suggested to the , www.alz.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 18, 2019