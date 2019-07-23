|
|
Frances B. Pierce, age 94, of Hammondsport, NY died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.
Frances was born on March 4, 1925 in Buffalo, NY to Frank and Bertha (Zgoda) Barczykowski. She married John Pierce on July 27, 1946 at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Corning and was predeceased by him on February 16, 1972. Fran was a graduate of Painted Post High School (1943) and had worked for Corning Savings and Loan, Corning Painted Post School District, and Chase Lincoln Rochester Bank in Corning for many years as a teller.
Frances enjoyed knitting, card games, and playing with her children and grandchildren. She was best known for her volunteer work at: Corning Hospital Chapter, March of Dimes, 55 Alive, an usher for the College Center of the Finger Lakes, AARP tax consultant, Republican member of the NY State Commission, and Trustee in the Town of Urbana. As a communicant of St. Gabriel Church, she had been church treasurer and was involved with Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
She never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went. She was always smiling and was loving to her family, friends, community and her God.
She is survived by two daughters, Alice (Thomas) Bent of Barnegat, NJ and Teresa (Mark) Donnelly of Newborn, GA; three sons: Alan (Nancy) Pierce of Hammondsport, John Michael (Bonnie) Pierce of Montour Falls and Thomas (Annette) Pierce of Chicago, IL; sister, Irene (Edgar) Parker of Bath; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Fran was predeceased by her brother, Fred Barczykowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 27th at 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 78 Shether Street in Hammondsport, NY. Burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.
Frances' family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. in Corning, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019