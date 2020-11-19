Frances Viola Woodworth, 70, of Five Corners Road, Jasper, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, November 16, 2020.



Frances was born at home in the Town of Woodhull on October 15, 1950 to the late Ernest A. and Gertrude L. (Youngs) Hill. She attended Jasper Central School.



On January 2, 1973, she married her husband of 47 years, Ronald C Woodworth. Frances had been employed at the Marion Rohr Co. in Hornell and then later at the R.F. Reynolds Cheese Co. in Woodhull for several years. She had also done housekeeping for several families in the area.



The most important role that Frances had was that as homemaker, wife and mother. She was affectionately known as "Grandma Franny".?



Surviving are her husband, Ronald Woodworth of Jasper, her children, Tammy (Ron) Hurd of Greenwood, Ron (Gina) Hill of Greenwood and Loretta (Joel) York of Troupsburg, her grandchildren, Haleigh (Aaron) Miller, Brittne Hill (Nate Dewey), Brayden Hill (McKenzie Foster), Leandra Gonzalez, Kirsten (David) DuBois and Brendan York (Andrea Salinas), great granddaughters, Kaidence DuBois and Kinsleigh Miller. Fran is also survived by her brothers and sisters, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



"Though she be but little, she is fierce"



Fierce she was. Fran was known to be a little on the quiet side, always watching, listening, and taking everything in, but have mercy on the person to speak out against her family. She was fierce in the fashion of sticking up for her loved ones and having their backs no matter what. She was on the small side for all of her life, but was as tough as they come. Tough in many ways. Strong willed and stubborn she knew exactly what she wanted, or didn't for that matter. Fran was also quick witted and would surprise everyone once and a while with a funny comment or saying. Fran was an avid baker and wonderful cook. Her baked beans and cut out Christmas cookies being family favorites. She also enjoyed sewing, particularly rice bags for heat therapy for much of her family and friends. Fran enjoyed sitting on her back porch as close to the wood stove as she could get, (those that knew Fran know she could never get warm enough) watching the many birds that would visit her feeders. Fran's favorite birds were cardinals, and she decorated her entire home with them. She also enjoyed decorating for the holiday season. Fran had three custom tables that lined the outside of her dining room made especially for her Christmas Village figurines. Fran also enjoyed her morning coffee, Sunday visits with family watching her grandchildren and great-grand children grow, and her favorite color was yellow. She will be missed beyond measure.?



There will be a memorial gathering planned at a later date. It is asked that to honor the memory of Frances, please make the effort to spend time with your loved ones.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.

