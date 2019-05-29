|
|
Cross Hill, SC | Francis G. Young age 75 passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Corning, NY and he was a son of the late Melvin J. Young and Louise Isbell Pickering Young. He retired from Leslie Contracting of Fayetteville, GA. Mr. Young was a generous person and gave of his time as a volunteer for several organizations.
Surviving him are his wife, Deborah B. Young; his children, Christopher, Russell, Patrick, Tracy, Brad, Timothy, Cody; a brother, James Young; a sister, Margaret Lyke; sister-in-law, Beverly Young; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Ed Young.
At Mr. Young's request no services will be held.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Corning Leader on May 29, 2019