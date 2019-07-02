|
Francis Hugh Jackson, 74, of St. Rte. 417 Addison, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Fran was born in Corning, NY to Lenora E. Jackson on May 1, 1945. He attended Woodhull Union Free School.
On July 11, 1967, Fran married the former Amie Yvonne Brown at the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church in Addison. He was a communicant at the Church of the Redeemer.
As a young man, Fran worked for Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post for 7 years. He eventually entered the construction field and was a laborer with Laborer's Local 1358 in Elmira.
Laborers Local 785 eventually absorbed Local 1358 and Fran retained his union membership until the time of his passing.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 52 years, Amie Jackson of Addison, his daughters, Judith E. (Paul) Kaseloo of Colonial Heights, VA and Susan E. (Corey) Lacks of Highland Springs, VA, his grandchildren, Erik, Christian and Kira Kaseloo, Samantha Loving Berry (Bobby Jeffreys) and John Loving Jr. (Hannah Martin), great grandchildren, Liam Monroe Berry, Ethan Carr Berry and Kinsleigh Eve Loving, nephews, Michael Paul (Sandy) Nobriga and Joseph (Darline) Nobriga, grandnephew and grandniece, Josh (Melissa) Nobriga and Danielle Nobriga (Joshua Kendrick) along with many cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Redeemer in Addison on Sunday, July 21 at 2 pm with the Rev. Thomas Gramley, officiant.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 2, 2019