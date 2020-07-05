1/1
Rev. Francis J. Erb
1928 - 2020
Reverend Francis J. Erb, age 91 of Painted Post, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. He was born on September 3, 1928 in Rochester, the son of the late Frank J. and Mary E. Erb.

Father Francis J. Erb has spent most of his priesthood ministering in the Southern Tier, but grew up in Rochester, where he belonged to St. Ambrose Parish and attended Aquinas Institute and St. Andrew's and St. Bernard's seminaries. He was ordained June 5, 1954, by Bishop James E. Kearney at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

After ordination, he served as assistant pastor at St. Patrick, Elmira (1954-60); St. Michael, Rochester (1960-61); St. Rita, Webster (1961-68); Sacred Heart, Auburn (1968); St. Mary, Elmira (1968-72); and St. Anthony, Rochester (1972-73). He served as pastor at St. Pius V, Cohocton (1973-75); St. Joachim, Canisteo, and St. Mary, Rexville (1975-76); and St. Catherine of Siena, Addison (1976-1993).

After reaching senior-priest status in 1993, Father Erb spent 15 years traveling the diocese and filling in for priests who were ill, on vacation or on sabbatical. In recent years, he assisted at Ss. Isidore and Maria Torribia Parish in Addison, Bradford and Campbell.

Father Erb is survived by many cousins including Sister Helen Marie Yockel, SSpS and Sister Gertrude Erb, RSM.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 51 Maple Street, Addison, New York 14801. Fr. Erb's Mass of Christian Burial will follow there at 12:00 pm. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required. Burial will take place at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Ss. Isidore and Maria Torribia Parish, 51 Maple St, Addison NY 14801.

Arrangements entrusted to Carpenter Flint Funeral Home of Addison.

Published in The Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
