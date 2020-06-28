Frank Edward Woolley
1941 - 2020
Frank Edward Woolley died at home with his family on June 4, 2020. He was 79 years old. Frank was born on January 23, 1941, in Chester, Pennsylvania, son of the late Edward and Margery Woolley and brother to Ruth Welp and Janet Banerjee. He lived in Painted Post and worked for Corning Inc. from 1966 to 2003. Frank is survived by his wife, Sandra; by his sons, Michael, Mark, and David (Anita) and by his four grandchildren, Erika, Brian, Jonah, and Henry. A virtual memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. For details contact any family member, or the D'Alessandro Home at www.dalessandroltd.com. In lieu of flowers, Frank would have appreciated donations to the Pittsburgh Institute For Neurodegenerative Diseases at www.pind.pitt.edu/donate/ or to the First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh at www.first-unitarian-pgh.org

Published in The Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
