Fred Lombardo, 81, of Strongsville, OH, formerly of Highland Dr, Corning, and of Oriole Dr, Horseheads, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, April 28.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Katherine (née Mallo); his devoted daughter, Lisa Lombardo of Worcester, MA; his devoted son, Steve Lombardo and daughter-in-law Polina Lombardo of Ogden Dunes, IN and his cherished granddaughter, Silvia Lombardo.
Also known as Frank or Fiorello, he was born November 23, 1937, to Dominic and Rosina Lombardo of Cleveland, OH. He was Valedictorian at Lincoln HS (Cleveland), class of '56, and graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and American LaFrance (Elmira, NY) before spending 30 fruitful years at Corning Inc. for which he served as a systems' analyst in Corporate Information Service, Corning International and Consumer Products. In retirement he lent his expertise to Cuyahoga County's (OH) Department of Information Technology. Fred left memorials to his parents on the Wall of Honor at Ellis Island and to his family at Heritage Park in Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field.
Those wishing to honor Fred, please donate in his memory to Southeast Steuben County Library: https://www.nycharities.org/give/donate.aspx?cc=2642
