Freda L. Fuller


1922 - 2019
Freda L. Fuller Obituary
Freda Fuller died July 18, 2019. She was born December 26, 1922 to Jesse (Wilson) Ransom and Frances Ransom. Freda was pre-deceased by husband John W, Fuller and is survived by Daughters: Jean (James) Bange, Joan (Joe) Price, Shirley (Timothy) Wargo and Patricia Seger, grandchildren: Kathleen Bange, Michael Bange, Stacy Cook, Corbet Cook, Amy Owen, Kerry Price, Lisa Price Hauserman, Angela Wargo, 17 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. Along with several nieces and one nephew.

Freda was an active member of the Bath Presbyterian Church, Director for American Red Cross in Bath and worked in the Bath Elementary school cafeteria. Golf was her favorite sport. She played in the local area and traveled around the United States and played many courses.

Richmond Coach and Mortuary Service and Bond-Davis Funeral Home will be handling all the arrangements. There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019
