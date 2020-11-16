Frederick C. Freeman, Sr. died peacefully in Lakeland, Florida on November 8, 2020 at the age of 81.
Fred was born in Little Marsh, PA on June 25, 1939 to August and Edna (Walker) Freeman. He graduated from Painted Post High School in 1957. He married Wilma Tomb on February 16, 1958. Remaining in the Painted Post area most of his life, Fred started his career at Corning Natural Gas immediately following high school and his dedication to the company ended with his retirement as a Supervisor in the late 1990's. Later in life, Fred located to Himrod, NY and Zephyrhills, FL. During his life, Fred was active in organizations such as Corning Moose, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, The Living Well, and congregants at Painted Post United Methodist Church and Milo Center United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Wilma and his children: Fred (Kelly) Freeman of Aiken, SC, Tom (Lisa) Freeman of Painted Post, NY, Paul (Tracey) Freeman of Valatie, NY, Julie (Rod) Grabowski of Clarence Center, NY; grandchildren; Stacie (Dustin) Martindale, Chase Freeman, Courtney (Tim) Reilly, Jessica Freeman, Aaron Freeman, Mikela Freeman, Maxson Freeman, Olivia Grabowski, Hannah Grabowski, Jacob Grabowski; great-grandchildren; AJ Martindale, Colton Martindale, Mackenzie Martindale, Bridget Reilly, Cooper Reilly; siblings; Donald Freeman of California, Robert Freeman of Lancaster, PA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Wells of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; his parents, August and Edna.
Fred was loved by many and admired for his hard work ethic and devoted faith. He was an accomplished fisherman, an avid gardener, a serial entrepreneur and an all-around handyman, including construction of several houses. Fred loved to camp, and he and Wilma raised their family in many of the local campgrounds. Following retirement, Fred especially enjoyed traveling this beautiful country in their RV.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and messages of support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Living Well, 121 E. Elm St, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or donate online at www.thelivingwellmission.org.
A service of remembrance is being planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Seneca Drums Trailer Park Beach Pavilion, Himrod, NY – the day after what would have been his 82nd birthday.