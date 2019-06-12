Home

Maximo Presbyterian Church
3200 58th Ave S
St Petersburg, FL 33712
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Maximo Presbyterian Church
St. Petersburg, FL
Frederick "Fred" Roe


Frederick "Fred" Roe Obituary
Fred Roe, 72, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away May 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Corning, NY to the late Frederick and Selena (Heitzenrater ) Roe.

Fred graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School in 1964. He attended Corning Community College. Fred moved to Florida in 1977. He was a youth football coach for the Azalea Bulldogs, a director of volunteers with PARC, All Children's and Meals on Wheels. He worked as a job coach for supported employment at Roe and Associates.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jean; children, Tami Goucher (Bill) and Scott Elliott (Jennifer); grandchildren Elizabeth Patterson (David), Andrew Elliott; siblings, William Roe (Lorena), Patty Adkins (Danny), Selena Jordan (Marcus); and many nieces and nephews.

Fred's celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019 at Maximo Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg, FL at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visit the online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 12, 2019
