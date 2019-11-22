|
|
Frederick "Bill" W. Goodrich Jr., age 77 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Nelson, PA to Frederick and Bernice Goodrich.
He retired from Dresser Rand as a Machinist after 52 years. He was an avid hunter and NASCAR fan; many will fondly remember his race parties. He was generous to a fault and unconditionally loved his family.
Bill is survived by children: Gregory Goodrich (Diane DelGrosso) of Corning, NY; Douglas Goodrich of Corning, NY; Sandra (Timothy) Swan of Osceola, PA; Gail Goodrich (Alan Hodge) of Addison, NY, Courtney Goodrich of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Kyle, Devin, Joshua, and Jeremy Goodrich, Tory (Caleb) O'Neil, Joel and Shelby Swan; great-grandchildren: Cayden and Calan Wilcox, Skylar Griffith, Finnegan O'Neil; siblings: Phyllis (Theron) Thompson, Robert Goodrich.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife: Patricia Goodrich, wife: Kay Goodrich; a son: William Goodrich, granddaughter: Casey Jo Goodrich; sister in law: Nancy Goodrich.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. A memorial service will immediately follow with Rev. Alan Goodrich officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Bill's friends at the East Corning Fire Department, 11873 E. Corning Rd., Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words or fond memories of Bill can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 22, 2019