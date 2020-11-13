1/1
Gail A. Searfoss
1951 - 2020
Gail A. Searfoss, 69, of Beaver Dams, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Bath, NY on March 13, 1951, the daughter of the late Herman and Aylse (Pope) Schrickel. She graduated from Keuka College with her undergraduate degree and from Elmira College with a Master's in Education degree.

Gail was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years at Corning-Painted Post School District. She was active in the Retired Teachers Association of Corning. Gail enjoyed camping with her husband Bob, NASCAR races, reading and puzzles. Gail battled MS for many years but her motto always was "I might have MS, but MS doesn't have me".

Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Robert "Bob" Searfoss; daughter, Anne (Ryan) Burns of FL; step children, Kathy Jo Searfoss of Beaver Dams, Mark (Lisa ) Searfoss of Corning and Brett (Melissa) Searfoss of Beaver Dams; a brother, Gary Schrickel of AL; and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Beaver Dams Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. Contributions may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com

Published in The Leader on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 12, 2020
I have known Gail since we were little kids when my family rented a cottage next to her family on Lamoka Lake. Always loved her smile, dimples and laugh. We grew up in the First Presbyterian Church together. When my daughter began kindergarten at Severn School, I was so relieved knowing she was in good hands with Gail as her teacher. God Bless you Gail. We will miss you...
Jean Connelly
Acquaintance
