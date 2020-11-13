I have known Gail since we were little kids when my family rented a cottage next to her family on Lamoka Lake. Always loved her smile, dimples and laugh. We grew up in the First Presbyterian Church together. When my daughter began kindergarten at Severn School, I was so relieved knowing she was in good hands with Gail as her teacher. God Bless you Gail. We will miss you...

Jean Connelly

Acquaintance