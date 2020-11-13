Gail A. Searfoss, 69, of Beaver Dams, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Bath, NY on March 13, 1951, the daughter of the late Herman and Aylse (Pope) Schrickel. She graduated from Keuka College with her undergraduate degree and from Elmira College with a Master's in Education degree.
Gail was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years at Corning-Painted Post School District. She was active in the Retired Teachers Association of Corning. Gail enjoyed camping with her husband Bob, NASCAR races, reading and puzzles. Gail battled MS for many years but her motto always was "I might have MS, but MS doesn't have me".
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Robert "Bob" Searfoss; daughter, Anne (Ryan) Burns of FL; step children, Kathy Jo Searfoss of Beaver Dams, Mark (Lisa ) Searfoss of Corning and Brett (Melissa) Searfoss of Beaver Dams; a brother, Gary Schrickel of AL; and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Beaver Dams Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. Contributions may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com