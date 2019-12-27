Home

Gardner L. Gould

Gardner L. Gould Obituary
Gardner L. Gould, Age 88, of Horseheads passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019.

Born and raised in Drummondville, Quebec and settling in Massachusetts in high school, Gardner graduated from Northeastern University.

He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army seeing action in what he called "The Battle of Fort Dix", administrative support for the 69th Infantry Division.

His 32-year career in finance with General Electric moved him from New York to Pennsylvania to Kentucky and Massachusetts, known at each place as a manager with a punishing work ethic and unquestionable integrity. Through all the moves, he was never far from his New England roots - always keeping up with the Boston Bruins and even skippering his own lobster boat before work each morning.

He married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1954 and loved traveling the world with her until her death in 2013. Their retirement years were spent mostly in their dream home in New Hampshire which they lovingly called "God's country". They were an inseparable team save for the three hours each morning that Gardner spent on the golf course.

Gardner leaves behind two beloved daughters - Allison (Clare) Gallaher of Grafton, Ohio and Chris (John) Sharkey of Painted Post, NY. He will be missed immensely by grandsons Matthew and Connor Sharkey who were the apple of his eye. Also surviving him is his sister, Elizabeth Braczyk of Webster MA.

No services are planned, but memorial donations can be made to the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (P.O. Box 15, Corning, NY 14830) whose performances were so enjoyed by Gardner and Shirley.

Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Gardner's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
