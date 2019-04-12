|
Corning, NY - Gary A. Ballinger, 71, of Corning, NY, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Corning Hospital.
Gary was born December 19, 1947, in Corning, the son of Virgil and Ruth (Cortright) Ballinger.
He was a graduate of East High School.
Together Gary and his wife Carole owned and operated Checkers Pizza in Bath, NY.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carole A. (Serdula) Ballinger; Daughters, Teri (Timothy) Bagley of Corning and Cynthia (Mark) Raker of Corning; Sisters, Carol (Douglas) Kellogg of Beaver Dams and Dorothy Costa of Southport; Grandchildren, Ryan and Lindsay; Step Grandson, Joshua (Liza) Rimlinger of MD; Step Great Granddaughter, Benson; numerous Nieces, Nephews and Sister-in-law, Nancy (Randy) Combs.
Gary was predeceased by his brother, Richard Ballinger.
At Gary's request there will be no services. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 12, 2019