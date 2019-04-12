Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ballinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Ballinger


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary A. Ballinger Obituary
Corning, NY - Gary A. Ballinger, 71, of Corning, NY, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Corning Hospital.

Gary was born December 19, 1947, in Corning, the son of Virgil and Ruth (Cortright) Ballinger.

He was a graduate of East High School.

Together Gary and his wife Carole owned and operated Checkers Pizza in Bath, NY.

Gary is survived by his wife, Carole A. (Serdula) Ballinger; Daughters, Teri (Timothy) Bagley of Corning and Cynthia (Mark) Raker of Corning; Sisters, Carol (Douglas) Kellogg of Beaver Dams and Dorothy Costa of Southport; Grandchildren, Ryan and Lindsay; Step Grandson, Joshua (Liza) Rimlinger of MD; Step Great Granddaughter, Benson; numerous Nieces, Nephews and Sister-in-law, Nancy (Randy) Combs.

Gary was predeceased by his brother, Richard Ballinger.

At Gary's request there will be no services. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now