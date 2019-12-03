|
|
Gary Brand Stewart, age 78, of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home. Gary was born November 6, 1941 to Adelbert and W. Louise (Hackett) Stewart in Osceola, PA. He married Thelma I. Persing on December 13, 1969. She predeceased him November 3, 2009.
Gary proudly served in the United States Army from 1964 – 1966 and then the Army National Guard from 1976 – 1979.
Gary was a true gentleman. He will always be known for his kindness. Many times, he would go to have coffee and meet a new friend. He loved to take his children camping when they were younger and traveled through New York State to find new places to explore. He loved to travel. Gary remembered every detail of his Amtrak vacation with his wife the year that they went coast to coast. He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. He went to many bowling tournaments in Rochester. Most of all, he loved attending his grandchildren's activities such as concerts and sporting events, especially baseball games!
Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his parents; brother, Duane; sisters, Joan Howe and Luci Emmons and special friend, Michael (Uncle Mike) Brizzee Sr.
Gary is survived by his son, Waylon Stewart; daughters, Coleen (John) Sprague and Annie (Alan Quintana) Hollenbeck. He is survived by grandchildren Cassandra McDonald, Tiffany (Jeremy) McIlwain, Matthew (Ali) Rennie, Micheline (Frank Darrin) Rennie, and Aaron Stewart. Great-grandchildren, Grayson Stewart, Kamryn McDonald, and Wrangler McIlwain. Gary is also survived by those that affectionately called him "Papa", such as Shawn Faulise, Edward Bliss and many others.
Gary is survived by a wonderful family. Brother, Gene (Linda) Stewart; sisters, Marilyn (Pat) Mangus, Lorraine (Neal) Butler, Barbara (Donald) Migliore and Melva (Micheline) Stewart; brothers-in-law Russell Jelliff, John Howe and Van Emmons; and sister-in-law Susan Stewart.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland PA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Faron Jelliff officiating. Graveside Military Honor Service will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family of Gary would like to thank CareFirst staff and the Guthrie Cancer Center for the excellent care of our beloved father and grandfather. You offered us hope and quality of life through all of this.
Gary wanted to be able to live long enough to see the National Museum of the US Army of which he supported. Sadly, he will not be able to see it completed. It is set to open June 4, 2020. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made in Gary's honor to the museum. Campaign for the National Museum of the U.S. Army, PO Box 96281, Washington, DC 20090-6281 or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 3, 2019