Gary G. Landis, 61, passed away February 25, 2020. He was the husband of Karen M (Seeley) Landis. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Born in Chicago IL, he was the son of Clinton and Adaline (Crane) Landis. He was a self-employed electrician.
Gary lived for his family and walking out his faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, and spending days at the lake.
He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Aspyn Landis, son Austin (Lyndsey) Landis, and grandchildren Annalia Landis and Dominic Tice. Brothers and Sisters; William (Annette) Landis, Sherry (Tom) Clark, Clinton Landis, and Karen (Eric) Champaign - their families, extended family, and other honorary family.
At Gary's request there will be no formal service or calling hours.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 29, 2020