Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary G. Landis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary G. Landis Obituary
Gary G. Landis, 61, passed away February 25, 2020. He was the husband of Karen M (Seeley) Landis. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Born in Chicago IL, he was the son of Clinton and Adaline (Crane) Landis. He was a self-employed electrician.

Gary lived for his family and walking out his faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, and spending days at the lake.

He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Aspyn Landis, son Austin (Lyndsey) Landis, and grandchildren Annalia Landis and Dominic Tice. Brothers and Sisters; William (Annette) Landis, Sherry (Tom) Clark, Clinton Landis, and Karen (Eric) Champaign - their families, extended family, and other honorary family.

At Gary's request there will be no formal service or calling hours.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -