Gary Lenn Dye, age 68 of Corning, left for a fishing trip with The Lord on Thursday, February 6th, 2020.
He was born on May 13th, 1951 at Corning Hospital. He was the son of the late Russell and Gertrude (Evans) Dye. Gary was a proud Sergeant of the United States Air Force. He actively served his country from June 22, 1971 to December 16, 1984. After Gary's service, he was involved in multiple Veterans' organizations including the American Legion and the Marconi Lodge. Gary was Lifetime Scout; he later was awarded the "For God and Country" award from Troop 11.
Gary will be remembered for his love of fishing and the outdoors, his devotion to his country, and most of all, being a loving son, brother and uncle.
Gary is survived by his sisters: Debbie (Bob) Iannucci of Huntersville, NC; and Lisa (Scott) Mather of Huntersville, NC; brothers: Russell Dye of Corning; and Randy (Nikki) Dye of Corning; his nieces and nephews: Michael (Kim) Iannucci of Huntersville, NC; Jenna Bowman of Huntersville, NC; Amanda (Ray) Scullon of Huntersville, NC; Christopher Wensel of Topsail, NC; Nikita Dye of Rochester; and Cameron Dye of Corning; and 6 great nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Grace United Methodist Church, 191 Bridge Street Corning, New York 14830. A memorial service will immediately follow at the Grace United Methodist Church at 12:00 pm. Immediately following the service, family and friends are invited to further celebrate Gary's life at the Marconi Lodge, 26 W Pulteney St, Corning, New York. Burial will be held at Bath National Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church for the care of Russell Dye.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 12, 2020