|
|
Gary Robert Pappa, 71, of Rock Stream, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born in Williamstown, NY on May 19, 1948, the son of the late Wallace and Mildred(Balcum) Pappa. Gary graduated from APW High School. He attended Colorado School of Trade, BOCES in Syracuse and Benton University. On May 26, 1975, he married his wife, Sandie, in Victor, NY.
Gary was a boilermaker, pipe fitter, gunsmith, and spent 28 years as a project engineer for Corning, Inc. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Trumansburg.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandie E. (Swasey); four sons, two daughters, two sisters, four brothers, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Gary will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., Trumansburg, NY. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Tunnel2Towers.org Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
Published in The Corning Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020