Gary T. Audinwood, age 63 of Campbell, New York passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Ira Davenport Hospital.
He was born on July 12, 1955 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Harry and Ruth Audinwood. Gary was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1977. He married Jennifer Fitzsimmons on December 7, 1985 in Caton, NY. He worked as a general laborer for the City of Corning DPW. He retired in 2010 after 33 years of service.
Gary will be remembered for love of hunting, fishing and arguing politics. His greatest joy was his family. He was a true family man who valued the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Audinwood of Campbell, NY; sons: Gary (Jessica) Audinwood, Jr., Joshua (Dominique) Clark of Bath, NY; grandchildren: Candace (8), Benjamin (8), Zoe (7), Colton (7), Claire (6), Melanie (9), Alannah (7), Elijah (4), Jace (1), Drew Cleary (4); siblings: Harry (Louise) Audinwood of Big Flats, NY, Bill (Lill) Audinwood of Corning, NY, Boney (Rosanna) Audinwood of Caton, NY, Carol (Danny) Frenchie of Elmira, NY, Fred Audinwood of Tioga, PA, Ray Audinwood of Elmira, NY and Margie Audinwood of Horseheads, NY; brother-in-law, Peter (Kelly) Fitzsimmons of Caton, NY; sisters-in-law: Melissa (Kevin) Sproule of Caton, NY, Amanda (Kurt) Robins of Pine City, NY, Sara (Alan) Nicholett of Mohawk, NY; mother-in-law, Marjorie Fitzsimmons of Horseheads, NY; best friend, John Gross; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by a brother, George Audinwood and father-in-law, Dutch Fitzsimmons.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, Pastor Scott Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be sent to the: National Rifle Association of America (NRA), 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or by visiting www.home.nra.org.
"Just goes to show ya, you can't have nothin nice"
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 3, 2019