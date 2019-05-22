Home

Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Gayle Gray
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
306 North Aurora Street
Ithaca, NY
Gayle Gray Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Gayle Renee Gray (born July 3rd, 1948) announces her passing after a lengthy illness on May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 70.

Gayle will be lovingly remembered by her precious son, Damon Furberg, her beloved daughter-in-law Jacki Remus, her adorable grandchildren Grace and Max, and her dear daughter, Colein Whicher, as well as her devoted partner Jim Gustafson. Gayle also leaves behind many loving family members and treasured friends. She was predeceased by her beloved father and mother, Harry and Viola Gray, as well as her dear brother, Rodney Gray.

Memorial services will be held at First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 on Saturday, June 29th at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospicare and Cancer Resource Center.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2019
