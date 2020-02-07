|
|
Gene A. English, 68, of Cty. Rte. 2, Addison, NY, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the home of his son in Hedgesville.
Born in Wauchula, FL on May 5, 1951, Gene was the son of Dennis and Virginia Lynette (Brown) English.
At the age of 16, Gene began to learn the skills as an arborist. His life work was in the tree trimming and removal business. He was skilled and seemingly fearless in his work and was often sought after to perform very challenging jobs. Gene had a long history with the Strauss Tree Service in Addison.
On August 1, 1976, Gene married the former Leona Cook.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He was always willing and able to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a member of the Addison Eagles Aerie.
Surviving is his wife of over 43 years, Leona English of Addison, his children, Gene C. English of Addison, Jason W. English of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Allen C. English of Cameron Mills and Mindy S. English (Phil Egleston) of Addison, his grandchildren, Jacob English, Benjamin English, Emma English, Audrey English, Bradley English, Bailey Egleston and Ellie Egleston, his mother, Lynette Hardee of Gainesville, FL, his siblings, Sue Stevenson, Ann Weist, David English, Doug English and Duane English and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Dennis English, his step father, James Hardee and his sister, Debbie Holder.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home of Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 7, 2020