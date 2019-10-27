|
|
George Andrew Mulhair Jr. entered on cradle roll St. Paul Methodist Church born October 17, 1930 in Middletown, N.Y. to the late George A. and Mildred Ritch Mulhair. Served in US Army in Korea 1952 as Corporal. He was employed by Erie, Erie-Lackawanna and Conrail 1953-1993, retiring as Supervisor of Communications, Southern Tier District. Mr. Mulhair was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Past Commander of Canisteo American Legion, Bath American Legion, Steuben County and Seventh District American Legion and a member of Hammondsport American Legion, B.P.O.E. 1547 and V.F.W. Post 1470.
Predeceased by his wives Marvell Garner Mulhair and Margaret Davy Mulhair, infant son Michael Mulhair and his brother William Mulhair.
He is survived by his daughter Kathie L. (Ronald) Loeder of Raeford, NC; sons, Wayne B. Mulhair (Mary Norman) of Rochester, NY and Mitchell A. Mulhair of Hornell, NY; grandchildren, Stanley (Rena) Brownell of San Antonio, TX, and Bradley (Brittany)Brownell of Myrtle Beach, SC, great grandson, Briggs Michael Brownell, sister and brother-in-law, Debra and John Ramsperger of Fairport, NY, sister-in-law, Barbara Mulhair and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath and a graveside service with military honors at Bath National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019