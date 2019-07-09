|
BATH, NY. | George C. Fox, 89, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center. He was born in Naples, NY. On August 3, 1929 the son of the late George and Lillian McDowell Fox.
He graduated from Haverling Central School Class of 1947. He attended the University of Alabama, then entered the Army in the Airborne from 1951-1953 and in the Reserves until 1956 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was active in Masons, over 50 year member of the Bath American Legion, active in the Cohocton Presbyterian Church and the 1st Presbyterian Church Bath. George resided in Cohocton from 1959 to 1979.
George worked at Murphy's Appliance then went to work for Steuben County Motor Vehicle, then he was the first Steuben County Real Tax Property Director in 1979, then the Real Tax Property Director in St. Lawrence County until retirement in 1986.
Moving back to Bath in 1987. He traveled overseas and in the US and enjoyed spending time with family.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Arthur Fox, granddaughter Jacqueline Morris.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Fox of Bath, NY, children Lucy (Dale) Smith of Hornell, Louise (James) Conrad of Mead, CO., Lorraine (Robert) Morris of Bath, NY., Christian (Patricia) Fox of Rochester, NY., Sandor (Donna) Fox of Cohocton, NY., grandchildren Elizabeth, Jason, Andrew, Rachel, Adam, Jessica, Jennifer, Karen, Keith, Tommy, Ryan, Breanna, Andrea, Justine, Molly, Asher, Stephanie, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Calling hours are being observed on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30am at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Bath with his Funeral Service to follow at 11:30am with Rev. Dr. Stanley Bhasker. Burial at the convenience of the family in Rose Ridge Cemetery Naples, NY.
Memorials may be made in George's name to the 1st Presbyterian Church Bath or the .
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 9, 2019