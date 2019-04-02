|
George E. L. Doty Jr., age 89, of Branchport, NY passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28 th , 2019.
George was born in Penn Yan, NY on May 31st, 1929, the son of the late George E. L. and Nellie (Overhiser) Doty Sr., and attended Prattsburgh Central School. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. While enlisted, George served 18 months in Germany where he purchased his motorcycle (NSY Quick) and toured Europe. George married the love of his life, Evelyn J. Allis on November 20th, 1948.
He and Evelyn owned and operated Breezy Meadow Farm in Pulteney for 45 years. Both he and Evelyn were huge supporters of the Prattsburgh Central School Athletics and enjoyed traveling and Square-dancing together for 38 years.
George is survived by his nephews, Eric (Barbara) Peterson and family, Mark (Joann) Peterson and family; niece, Ellen Wakker and family, sister-in-law, June Allis, and nephew-in-law, Terry (Micki) Allis.
George is also survived by close neighbors, John and Holly Phillips. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by the love of his life, Evelyn J. (Allis) Doty on October 28th , 2011; brother, Richard Doty, sister, Geraldine Doty Peterson, sister-in-law Lillian Doty, and brothers-in-law, Charles Allis, Albert E. Peterson, and nephew-in-law Ronald Allis.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on April 6, 2019 at the Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. A memorial service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Branchport Fire Dept., 3686 SR 54A, Branchport, NY 14418 or Pulteney Fire Dept., 8891 Brown Rd., Pulteney, NY 14874 or Prattsburgh Fire Dept, 15 Allis St., Prattsburgh, NY 14873.
Memories of George may be shared with his family and friends at:
www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2019