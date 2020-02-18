|
|
"Have a Good Life!"
George J. Dudick, 95, of Painted Post, NY died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by family.
George was born on August 9, 1924 in Kane, PA to George Joseph and Grizelda (James) Dudick. He spent his early years in Kushequa, below the Kinzua Bridge, swimming and fishing in the lake with his best friend John Verolini. At the age of 16 he graduated high school and went to work in Mt Jewett. He served in the US Army in Europe during World War II. He was certified as a Private Pilot in 1947.
George met Ann in 1934. They married in1949, and celebrated 70 years in September.
He graduated Tri-State College (Trine University), Angola, Indiana, in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering with honors.
George was a registered Professional Engineer and worked for Corning Incorporated as Environmental Engineering Manager. His work involved extensive domestic and international travel. He received his 50 year service pin in 2010. He retired in 1986.
George had the ability to fix anything. He enjoyed books, cards, magic tricks, parades, swimming, ice skating, hunting, fishing, dancing, wine making, travel and golf. He shared all of this with family. He and Ann travelled cross country, from Alaska to Bahamas, and wintered in Florida. They volunteered at the annual Corning LPGA, which ran for 30 years. He was a Charter Member of Indian Hills Golf Club and avid golfer, enjoying many rounds with his wife and dear friends.
George was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Painted Post and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
Everything that he did was with dedication to his family. He designed and built the family home. George and Ann raised three children in the home, and instilled in them a sense of inquiry, love of travel and the outdoors. Most important was respect for all, founded in The Golden Rule.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Debra Dudick (Stephen Carley) of Beaver Dams and Vickie Dudick (Mark Esposito) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Jamilyn Fussell of Warm Springs, VA, Gregory Dudick of Marietta, GA, and Michael Esposito (Kelly) of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Coult and Pierce; in-laws, nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Dudick, Richard Dudick, Shirley Pritchard, and Julia Davis; and his son, George Joseph (Joe) Dudick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State St, Corning, NY on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 9:30 AM with Father Lewis Brown officiating. Burial will be in BridgeView Cemetery in Mt. Jewett, PA at the convenience of the family. Also on that day a gathering in his honor will be at Indian Hills Golf Club, 1959 Indian Hills Rd, Painted Post, NY from 12 - 2 PM. Family and Friends will be warmly welcomed.
George always said "Live the Golden Rule" and "Have a Good Life!"
George's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 18, 2020