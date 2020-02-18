|
|
George Joseph Dudick III (Joe), 70, of Marietta, GA died on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by family.
Joe was born January 13, 1950 in Kane, PA to George and Ann Dudick. He grew up with his sisters, Vickie and Debbie, in Corning NY where he built unique tree forts in the woods behind his home. His interests growing up were diverse. He trained pigeons with friends, was a junior curator at Corning Museum of Glass, a Boy Scout, and in 1965, Joe was the Champion of the 1st Corning Area Soap Box Derby. Joe attended West High School in Painted Post, NY, where he played football, ran track, performed in West Side Story, and nurtured his artistic abilities.
Joe, and others told many stories of his childhood. A favorite being the time he rode his skateboard all the way down Beartown hill. Later, he was an avid skier and served on the National Ski Patrol.
Joe went on to Syracuse University where he earned his Bachelor of Industrial Design degree with honors. There, he developed deep lifelong friendships. Joe practiced graphic and environmental design throughout his professional career, receiving several national awards for design excellence. His talent shone through in all his works, from public sculpture, commissioned museum installations, architectural design, logo design, and book illustrations, to fine art. Joe worked across all imaginable mediums with equal ease and uncommon skill.
It's difficult to summarize a life. Above all, Joe was an artist. All other aspects of his life and character nestle under that definitive arch. He held a deep curiosity about the world he was in, and was most in his element in nature, surrounded by trees and rocks, water and sky. Joe was a lover of animals, nurturer of plants, and explorer of music.
He cared deeply about others, his family in particular. Joe was always striking in appearance, and people remembered him by his eyes. He lived a vivid life, slightly surreal in its intensity. It was reflected in his art. Reality took on an extra depth, and the stories, structures, creatures and worlds he was able to pluck from his imagination and present to the rest of us made one believe they truly existed. His ability to create and share extraordinary beauty and wonder was a rare gift. The question, "How did he DO that?" was expressed with some frequency around Joe. His greatest creations are his children, Jami and Greg.
Joe preceded his father, George Dudick in death and is survived by his mother, Ann Dudick; sisters, Vickie Dudick (Mark Esposito) and Debbie Dudick (Steve Carley); children, Jami Fussell (Chris Witte), and Greg Dudick; grandchildren, Coult and Pierce Fussell, and nephew Mike (Kelly) Esposito, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.
On Saturday, Feb. 22 a gathering will be held at Indian Hills Golf Club, 1959 Indian Hills Rd, Painted Post, NY from 12 - 2 PM. Family and Friends will be warmly welcomed.
An exhibit celebrating his life and art is planned for the future.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 18, 2020