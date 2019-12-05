Home

George E. Pace Jr.


1927 - 2019
George E. Pace Jr. Obituary
George E. Pace, Jr., age 92 of Corning, NY passed away at The Homestead on Nov 30, 2019.

He was born 11/5/1927 in Chicago, Ill & son of The late George & Louise Pace. He married Lorraine on January 14, 1946. He served in the Navy & then became a plumber/pipefitter worked various construction jobs & retired from Ken Bruiely Plumbing & Heating in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine & children, Judy Bartholomew, Bernie Lou Pace & George E Pace VII, 4 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren & 4 Great Great Grandchildren. The family will have a private service & in lieu of flowers donate to or Alzheimer's.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
