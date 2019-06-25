|
|
George H. Jamison, age 92, of Corning, NY died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
George was born on February 21, 1927 in Painted Post, NY to Armel and Helen (Husted) Jamison and graduated from Painted Post High School. He married Ann Kessler in 1965 and was preceded in death by her in 2014. He retired from Corning Glass Works in 1983 as a customer service supervisor and salesman. George was a communicant of All Saints Parish.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Hickey of Corning; granddaughter, Tina (Tyrone) Smith of Corning; grandson, Steven (Jennifer) Hickey of Corning; great grandchildren, Keanna, Aliyah, Dominic, and Ariana; great-great grandson, LaShawn Hall; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his son, Lawrence Hickey, Jr.; and his sister, Sophia Havens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830, Catholic Charities of Steuben, 23 Liberty Street, Bath, NY 14810, or to a .
George's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 25, 2019