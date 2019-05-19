|
Georgia L. OUTMAN, 89, of Westfield, PA, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Green Home, Wellsboro, PA. Born January 29, 1930, in Whitesville, NY, she was the daughter of Clayton L. and Madge Fillmore Graves.
On October 2, 1948, in Harrison Valley, PA, she married Robert M. "Shorty" Outman, who predeceased her on February 15, 2004.
She was a school bus driver in the Northern Potter School District for 14 years.
Georgia was a member of the Austinburg United Methodist Church and the Westfield Area Historical Society.
Surviving are: a daughter, Charlotte (Donald) Bellows of Austinburg, PA; two sons, Bradley (Janet) Outman and Gary (Kim) Outman, both of Westfield; a son-in-law, Daniel C. Wheeler of Harrison Valley; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Clayton L. (Pauline) Graves, Jr. of Little Marsh, PA, Gordon (Charlotte) Graves of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Francis Graves of Westfield; a sister, Gretchen Lewis of Raleigh, NC; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon L. Wheeler; a sister, Maxine Graves; and two brothers, Mark Graves and Ed Graves.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, with a Memorial Service following at 7:00 PM. The Rev. Edward Heyler will officiate. Burial will be in Mills Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Austinburg United Methodist Church.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019