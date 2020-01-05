Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Stewart


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Stewart Obituary
Georgia M. Stewart, 89, entered this world on May 10, 1930 in the back yard under a big shade tree in Ardmore, OK and exited at her daughter and son-in-laws home January 1, 2020.

Georgia was a housewife taking care of her home while her husband Harry was out on the road driving truck. She took care of her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Georgia was predeceased by her parents and husband of 71 years Harry, brother-in-law Robert, sisters Eunice and Judy and brother Walt.

Georgia is survived by her sister-in-law Jeane Dean, son Steven (Kathy) Stewart, daughter Sherry (James) Stratton, sisters Charleen Curtain of Wyoming, Thelma Gonzalez of Oregon, special cousin Raymond (Ruth) Vaughan, grandchildren Kristen Stewart, Jason (Karin) Sorge, Tammy (Charles) Cullens and Matthew (Heather) Sorge, great grandchildren Ian and Evan Sorge, Oren and Kai Cullens, Nicholas and McKenna (who shares great grandma's middle name) Sorge, nieces Pamela (James) Burdett and family, Lynnette (Andrew) Percival and family. A special friend who never forgot her after her husband died- Big Thank You Donnie Essman.

Her Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -