Georgia M. Stewart, 89, entered this world on May 10, 1930 in the back yard under a big shade tree in Ardmore, OK and exited at her daughter and son-in-laws home January 1, 2020.
Georgia was a housewife taking care of her home while her husband Harry was out on the road driving truck. She took care of her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Georgia was predeceased by her parents and husband of 71 years Harry, brother-in-law Robert, sisters Eunice and Judy and brother Walt.
Georgia is survived by her sister-in-law Jeane Dean, son Steven (Kathy) Stewart, daughter Sherry (James) Stratton, sisters Charleen Curtain of Wyoming, Thelma Gonzalez of Oregon, special cousin Raymond (Ruth) Vaughan, grandchildren Kristen Stewart, Jason (Karin) Sorge, Tammy (Charles) Cullens and Matthew (Heather) Sorge, great grandchildren Ian and Evan Sorge, Oren and Kai Cullens, Nicholas and McKenna (who shares great grandma's middle name) Sorge, nieces Pamela (James) Burdett and family, Lynnette (Andrew) Percival and family. A special friend who never forgot her after her husband died- Big Thank You Donnie Essman.
Her Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 5, 2020