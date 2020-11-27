1/
Gerald A. LeBaron Sr.
1928 - 2020
Gerald A. LeBaron, Sr., age 92, of Painted Post, NY died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, NY.

Jerry was born July 24, 1928 in Corning, the son of Benjamin and Hazel (Welty) LeBaron. He married Willimina Mateel Cook on December 20, 1947 in Corning.

He was employed by Corning Incorporated in Corning as a glass tank operator and an electrician.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting and fishing. He was very active as an evangelist and continued to read his Bible and watch spiritual shows on television. This brought him solace in his later years. He was a very special person who loved his family and all others who came into his life.

He is survived by three sons: Jerry (Patricia) LeBaron of Hector, NY, Ben (Laurie) LeBaron of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Dennis LeBaron of Corning; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Willimina, on January 19, 2010.

There will be no memorial service at his request.

Gerald's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
