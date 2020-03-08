|
Gerald "Gerry" Levine, age 88, formerly of Corning, NY, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on February 25, 2020.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Beatrice "Bea", children Michael (Kathy) Levine, Glenn (Carrie) Levine, Joan (Ken) Isman, Phyllis (Brian) Dennis, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Joseph Levine, and his brother, Philip Levine. Gerry and Bea celebrated their 67th anniversary in January.
Gerry received Mechanical Engineering degrees from City College of New York and the University of Maryland. He served as a Private First Class in the Army during the Korean War and worked at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, Laurel, MD, before moving to Corning, where they raised their family and he worked for Corning Glass Works in various Process Research and Biotechnology roles and eventually served as President of Nutrisearch Corporation, a joint venture. They retired to Boynton Beach in 1987 and moved to Stuart, FL, this past year.
Gerry was always active in his communities. He was a member of the Corning Rotary Club, helping with Camp STAR for disabled children, and was Past President of Temple B'nai Israel in Elmira, NY. Upon retirement, Gerry increased his involvement with Veterans organizations including serving as Commander of the Boynton Beach Veterans Council. He volunteered with the Senior Core of Retired Executives (SCORE), lectured at the Jewish Community Center, and was Past President of their Home Owners Association.
Gerry was an avid sailor both at Keuka Lake Yacht Club and well into retirement. He loved reading, the NY Giants, and spending time with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, FL. Visit www.bethisraelchapel.com for additional information and to share your memories and condolences with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerry's name may be made to the .
Published in The Corning Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020