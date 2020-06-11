Gerald C. Early
1920 - 2020
Gerald C. Early, 100, of Corning, NY, passed away on June 6, 2020.

Born on March 4,1920 in Astoria, NY to Charles and Clemence (Davis) Early. He was married to Gertrude Schwenn on April 16, 1949 at Kings Point. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage. She preceded him on May 2, 2005.

Gerald served as a Merchant Marine during World War II from April 1942 until the mid-1950s, scuttling the ship Courageous on D-Day to make a break wall on the beaches of Normandy. Early lived in Corning since 1956 and opened the first coin operated laundry in Steuben County, named the Red Arrow, as well as managing multiple rental properties until his retirement at the age of 97.

His hobbies included sailing on Seneca Lake, traveling the world, and his appetite for history books. He was an active member of the Corning Lions Club and First Baptist Church of Corning. He will be remembered for his elephant memory, contagious laugh, and words of wisdom.

Gerald is survived by his three children: Jocelyn, Craig (Linda), and Stewart (Denise); and six grandchildren: Allison and Lindsey, Kate (Kevin) and Megan, and Grace and Charles.

To honor the life and memory of Gerald, please donate to the First Baptist Church or Salvation Army.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.
