Gerald D. "Jake" Smith, 63, of Jackson Hill Road, Cameron, NY, died very unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Jake was born in North Hornell, NY on January 7, 1957, the son of the late Raymond F. and Helen L. (Nolton) Smith. A lifelong resident of Cameron, he attended Addison Central School.
On July 11, 1981, Jake and the former Marjorie Reagan were married at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Addison.
Jake worked his entire adult life on the railroad. He started his long career with employment with the Erie Lackawanna, then Conrail and finally retiring from the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He retired in 2017 and had 42 years of service. Jake was very proud of his railroad history and continued to keep in touch with his former railroad buddies who he cared for deeply.
In 1977 Jake joined the Cameron Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for 12 years.
Jake's main love was for his family. He and Marge never missed a family or community function. He was the life of any party and truly loved time spent with family and friends. He enjoyed time on Facebook, either checking in daily with family and friends or sparring with his many pals who looked forward to an occasional barb from Jake. He was one of a kind and will leave behind a huge void.
Surviving is his wife, Marge Smith, his children, Debra Anne Stratton Stepan of Jacksonville, NC, Karen Stratton-Goodrich of Rockledge, FL and Alan M. Smith of Addison, his grandchildren, Derek Prutsman, Randall Prutsman, Jessica Prutsman (Keith Couch), Alan J. Smith and Mitchell Humphries (Emily Benavidez), his siblings, Ella Mae Herrington of Woodhull and Wayne (Audrey) Smith of Cameron Mills, his sister in law, Tamala Smith of Cameron, his aunts and uncles, Dorothy Yarka of Cameron, Beverly Conklin of Addison, Herbert (Irene) Smith Jr. of Cameron, William Nolton of Cameron and Wanda Boyd of Parsons, TN, his sisters in laws and brothers in law, Mary and Ernest Button, Rose Reagan, Patty and Paul White and Joanne Reagan (Craig Vona), his nieces and nephews, Eric Bouton, Corey Herrington, Michelle Naar, Darrell Herrington, George Herrington, Kristy Fillmore, Sam Smith, Ashley Smith, Bill Smith, Douglas Smith, Brian Smith, Kristen Rodburn, Megan Bouton, Rebecca Shimel, Christopher Sparks, Corey Herrington Jr., Maxwell Herrington, Colton Herrington, Haley Naar, Michael Naar, Nicholas Smith, Angel Smith, Sammy Smith, Chloe Smith and Natalie Fillmore and many cousins.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen Smith, his brother, Raymond "Frank" Smith, his brothers in law, George Herrington and Tommy Reagan, his aunts and uncles, Jesse Smith, Marilyn Tyler, Jack Smith, June Kemp, Margie MacDonald, Evelyn O'Konski, Royce Nolton, Mary Jane Smith, Kathie Smith, Shirley Foster and Dick Nolton.
A private viewing is planned for the immediate family. A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled for a later date. Due to the current health crisis, no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be in a private cemetery.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 25, 2020