Geraldine A. "Gerry" Hatch, age 86 of Addison, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on April 21, 1933 in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Maxine (Kyser) Brenner. Gerry married George Hatch on February 11, 1961 in Pennsylvania, he predeceased her on September 25, 1990. She worked as a school monitor for Addison High School, retiring after many years of service.
Gerry will be remembered for her involvement with the Addison Volunteer Fire Department. She served as a secretary for many years and was an active member of the fire police. She became a lifetime honorary member in the 1990's. She was an active member in various churches throughout the community, and an officer and member of the Salvation Army. Many will remember her as a people person and someone always willing to help those in need - always seeing to it that others were cared for. She was known for her infectious smile and her huge hugs. Gerry's greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed Sunday family days and dinners and many campground trips to Sunflower Acres. She was a true matriarch who will be missed by all who knew her.
Gerry is survived by eight children: George (Monda) Hatch, Jr., Shirley (Dale) Link, Denise Paciorek, Darlene (Brad) Stratton-Doan, Debra Farnsworth, Donald Hatch, Sr., David Hatch, Sr., Deanne (Josh) Gonsalves; 23 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and many adopted children who knew her as "Grandma Hatch."
In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was predeceased by an infant son, and son, Douglas Hatch.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, Pastor Brian Diffenbacher officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Addison Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name may be sent to the Addison Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Tuscarora St, Addison, NY 14801.
Gerry's family would like to thank the devoted aides who became a part of her family for their help with her care over the years.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 20, 2020