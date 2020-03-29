Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Strobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine A. Strobel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine A. Strobel Obituary
Cohocton – Geraldine A. Strobel, 94 years of age passed away early Thursday morning March 19, 2020 at the Fred and Harriet Taylor Healthcare Facility.

Geraldine was pre-deceased by her parents, Gordon and Lulu Larsen; her son, James Larsen in 1967 and her husband Robert in 1995; her brother-in-law, Carl L. Samuelson; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Larsen; and her nephew Dean Samuelson. She is survived by her sister, JoAnn E. Samuelson of Bath: her brother, Richard (Ruth) Larsen of Avoca; her nephews and niece, Carl Jr. (Robin) Samuelson of PA, Pamela (Joe) Wakefield of Bath, Richard J. (Eddith) Larsen of OK, Steven (Lisa) Larsen of Bath and Brian (Lisa) Larsen of Avoca; along with several great-nieces and nephews.

Per Geraldine's request her family will attend a private graveside service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Cohocton. Contributions in memory of Geraldine A. Strobel may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 7312.

Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -