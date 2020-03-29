|
Cohocton – Geraldine A. Strobel, 94 years of age passed away early Thursday morning March 19, 2020 at the Fred and Harriet Taylor Healthcare Facility.
Geraldine was pre-deceased by her parents, Gordon and Lulu Larsen; her son, James Larsen in 1967 and her husband Robert in 1995; her brother-in-law, Carl L. Samuelson; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Larsen; and her nephew Dean Samuelson. She is survived by her sister, JoAnn E. Samuelson of Bath: her brother, Richard (Ruth) Larsen of Avoca; her nephews and niece, Carl Jr. (Robin) Samuelson of PA, Pamela (Joe) Wakefield of Bath, Richard J. (Eddith) Larsen of OK, Steven (Lisa) Larsen of Bath and Brian (Lisa) Larsen of Avoca; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Per Geraldine's request her family will attend a private graveside service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Cohocton. Contributions in memory of Geraldine A. Strobel may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 7312.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2020